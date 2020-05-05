When Ankita Lokhande and Sarwar Ahuja came together for this project

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande is one of the most popular actresses. She rose to fame with her performance in the hit TV show Pavitra Rishta.

The pretty lady, who was last seen in the film Baaghi 3, has a huge fan following. She regularly updates her fans about her whereabouts through a social media account. The actress had won many an award for her performance as Archana in Pavitra Rishta.

On the other hand, Sarwar Ahuja is a Bollywood actor. He has worked on television, in programs such as Jyoti where he played the part of Sachin and Pankaj. Post that he acted as an Inspector in the TV series Hum Ne Li Hai Shapath, a crime drama series set in Mumbai.

Now the one thing common between Ankita and Sarwar is that, there were contestants on the show Cinestar's Ki Khoj ( 2004) where Sarwar was the winner of the show and Ankita was eliminated from the show in a mid-episode.

Now we came across a video where you can see both Sarwar and Ankita performing on the stage when there were contestants on the show.

They are seen dancing on the tunes of Asoka and Khabie Khabie and the judges seem to be quite impressed by the two.

Well, during the show the two were paired and used to do all the acts together. There were a hit Jodi during the show.

Well, today the two have made a name for themselves and this shows that with so much hard work and dedication the two have come up the hard way.

Ankita is not only a popular name in the world of television but as also marked her foot in the world of Bollywood with her debut movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi alongside Kangana Ranaut.

