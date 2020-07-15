When Ankita Lokhande had promised wedding on Shekhar Suman's show- 'Humara Pavitra Rishta Bohot Strong Hai'

MUMBAI: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were among one of the most celebrated couples back in time. They, however, separated after six years of dating. On Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, fans have been digging out interviews and videos from their happy moments as a couple and tweeting how they were a match made in heaven. One such throwback clip of the Pavitra Rishta actress from her visit to Shekhar Suman's chat show has gone viral and it will only make you emotional. The interview bit sees Ankita sharing an instance when she felt jealous and she had also opened up on their wedding plans.

(Also Read: THIS is how Sushant and Ankita met for the first time on Pavitra Rishta sets)

The conversation started after Shekhar Suman asked Ankita who she vented out her anger of getting eliminated from a popular dance reality show, which also had Sushant as a participant. She jokingly took Sushant's name and said, "I had a problem when he (Sushant) got 30 for the first time because how can he get 30? I was like 'how can you get 30?'. I was feeling very jealous, I mean after Shampa jumped in his arms." Upon being asked who is a better dancer between her and Sushant, Ankita quickly asserted, "Me." She then laughed and added, "Sorry, Sushant but I had to say the truth."

She then revealed how the late actor felt bad after she was evicted. 'He felt very bad when I was eliminated. He used to be very upset and think that I should be there even if he's out. And when he had back problems, he left. Even I suggested him to quit. But, yes, he loves me so much and I know that and I love him so much."

Lastly, Ankita was quizzed about their wedding plans. To which, she said, "Next year, that's a promise. Hamara pavitra rishta bahut strong hai."

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to tellychakkar.com.

(Also Read: One month after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Ankita Lokhande makes a social media post for the first time remembering the 'child of god')

CREDIT: SpotboyE