News

When Anurag and Prerna became Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt of Gully Boy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Mar 2020 06:05 PM

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one the most successful and popular serials on television, Parth and Erica who essays the roles of Anurag and Prerna have become household names, and the audiences love to see their chemistry and that is one of the USP of the serials.

The fans are missing them on screen, and want to see them together as per the current track right now the duo has a lot of hatred between them. Now as we all know that Parth and Erica as Anurag and Prerna has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience and there are a lot of fan clubs dedicated to their characters.

One of their fans shared a funny video where you can see Prerna actually hurting Komolika, for trying to take her Anurag away from her, to which the fans put the famous dialogue of Alia Bhatt from Gully Boy (Mere boyfriend se gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko).

They have put this dialogue on the clip and made it look like as if Anurag and Prerna have said it. The video is really a fun one and will entertain all Parth and Erica fans.

Check out the post below :

Tags Star Plus Kasautii Zindagii Kay Anurag Prerna Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Gully Boy Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Success party of Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here