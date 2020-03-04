When Anurag and Prerna became Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt of Gully Boy

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one the most successful and popular serials on television, Parth and Erica who essays the roles of Anurag and Prerna have become household names, and the audiences love to see their chemistry and that is one of the USP of the serials.

The fans are missing them on screen, and want to see them together as per the current track right now the duo has a lot of hatred between them. Now as we all know that Parth and Erica as Anurag and Prerna has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience and there are a lot of fan clubs dedicated to their characters.

One of their fans shared a funny video where you can see Prerna actually hurting Komolika, for trying to take her Anurag away from her, to which the fans put the famous dialogue of Alia Bhatt from Gully Boy (Mere boyfriend se gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptungi na usko).

They have put this dialogue on the clip and made it look like as if Anurag and Prerna have said it. The video is really a fun one and will entertain all Parth and Erica fans.

Check out the post below :