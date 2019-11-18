News

When Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna worked together

18 Nov 2019

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular television stars. The actor rose to fame with his performance as Mayank in Miley Jab Hum. Subsequently, he has been a part of many successful shows like Naagin Season 1. He was last seen as the host of famous dance reality show Dance Deewane. Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with her performance as Anika in Ishqbaaaz and is currently seen as Ishani in Sanjivani.

Arjun and Surbhi have never worked together, but they came together for Colors' Khatra Khatra Khatra. We came across some funny pictures and videos of the two from the sets, which show much fun they had.

Well, the two really look good and adorable together and make for a rocking pair.

