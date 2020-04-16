When Arjun Bijlani confessed his love to THIS Bollywood actress

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular and loved television stars. He has acted in several soaps and fans love him for his acting skills and adorable personality.

He rose to fame with his performance as Mayank in Miley Jab Hum Tum and he was last seen in serial Ishq Mein Marjawan where he played a grey character and was applauded for his performance by the audiences.

Arjun is only a good actor but also extremely good at hosting. He first debut show as a host was Dance Deewane and then he continued to host Kitchen Champions and various other shows.

The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by the audiences.

Now we came across a video where you can see Arjun dancing with the Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit.

They danced on the song I love You from Mr India. No one would ever lose the opportunity to dance with Madhuri.

Arjun shows his best filmy style and dances with the legendary actress and the dance will bring a smile on your face.

Through the performance, we are sure Arjun has conveyed his message to Madhuri.

Well, who is not a fan of Madhuri and it’s every actors dream is to share the stage with the actress and who is not in love with the actress.

Dance Deewane is one of the most popular dance reality shows. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia, season 2 of the show is currently on air.

