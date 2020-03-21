When Arjun Bijlani flirted with Karishma Tanna

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna and Arjun Bijlani are successful actors on television. They might have not shared screen space but are very good friends.

We came across a video where you can see Karishma and Arjun having a good time on a show where she was a guest and he was the host. In the video, Arjun is seen questioning Karishma why she wore high heels because she makes him look short. Karishma is seen replying that their pair is good. Arjun then passes a witty remark saying that Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

The video is cute and you can see the friendship between the two.

On the work front, Karishma Tanna is seen as a contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi whereas Arjun Bijlani is seen in the new web series State of Siege which is streaming on Zee5.