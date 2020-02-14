News

When Arti Singh replaced Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss house

By TellychakkarTeam
14 Feb 2020 08:26 PM

MUMBAI: Now Bigg Boss is the number one show on television, and now the show is nearing its finale and the audience are confused to who will be the winner of the show, as every contestant is very strong and as contributed well enough to the show.

Now Arti Singh as been an underdog contestant on the show, and now we came across a video where she is seen talking to a crow instead of Shehnaaz, and she is seen talking to the crow and telling it that Shehnaaz as patched up with Siddarth and he should be speaking to her.

As you will remember a few weeks back a video had gone viral where Shehnaaz very cutely was talking to the bird and now seems like Arti has taken her place as she is seen talking to it.

The video will leave everyone in splits.

Check the video below :

 

