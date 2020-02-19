News

When Arun Mandola did a 'Joker'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2020 01:59 PM

MUMBAI: Arun Mandola, who is currently seen as Lakshman in 'Vighnaharta Ganesh', adopted a unique way to channelise his creativity. He did a photo shoot for which he impersonated the Joker, Joaquin Phoenix’s version of the villain. Arun shares, 'I want to play some unique roles in my life. I was very impressed when I saw Joker’s teaser a year ago and at that time, I had decided to do this shoot. The story is about a person who can’t handle societal pressure and loses his mental balance. The subject was sensitive and unveiled many social truths. This is why I chose to do this.'

Talking about the challenges he faced before the photo shoot, the actor says, 'I met around 10-15 make-up artistes to ace the look. Finalising the costumes, too, was a task. It was tough to emulate this character, as it needed the right expressions and body language. I spent around eight months on the shoot.'

Way to go, Arun!

Credits: TOI

Tags Arun Mandola joker Lakshman Vighnaharta Ganesh Joaquin Phoenix TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here