When Arun Mandola did a 'Joker'

MUMBAI: Arun Mandola, who is currently seen as Lakshman in 'Vighnaharta Ganesh', adopted a unique way to channelise his creativity. He did a photo shoot for which he impersonated the Joker, Joaquin Phoenix’s version of the villain. Arun shares, 'I want to play some unique roles in my life. I was very impressed when I saw Joker’s teaser a year ago and at that time, I had decided to do this shoot. The story is about a person who can’t handle societal pressure and loses his mental balance. The subject was sensitive and unveiled many social truths. This is why I chose to do this.'

Talking about the challenges he faced before the photo shoot, the actor says, 'I met around 10-15 make-up artistes to ace the look. Finalising the costumes, too, was a task. It was tough to emulate this character, as it needed the right expressions and body language. I spent around eight months on the shoot.'

Way to go, Arun!

Credits: TOI