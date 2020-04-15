When Ashnoor and Jannat went the Alia and Varun Dhawan way..

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is currently one of the most popular actresses. She has been wooing the audience with her acting skills and stylish looks.

She is currently playing the lead role in Sony TV's Patiala Babes.

The actress, who is also known for her performance in Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is quite active on social media.

She keeps sharing photos and videos to keep her fans updated about what she is up to amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

On the other hand, Jannat is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media where she enjoys a huge fan following.

The leading actress is also an internet sensation, and she keeps posting videos of her.

She is known for her roles in Dill Mill Gayee, Phulwa, Tu Aashiqui and recently was seen alongside Rani Mukerjee in Hichki.

Jannat and Ashnoor have a lot of fan clubs, where the fans keep showering a lot of love and surprises for them.

In real life, the two are best of friends are inseparable when they catch up.

One of their fan clubs shared photos of the two where you can see how Ashnoor has carried Jannat in her arms, exactly the same way how Alia Bhatt had carried Varun Dhawan in the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

In every photo, the pose is the same, and the two give major friendship goals. Their love and care for each other can be seen.

Their fans have commented that the two look so adorable, and are of the best actress in the industry.

Ashnoor and Jannat in various interviews have said that they are best of friends. They love each other a lot and they also help and support each other when it comes to professional work.

The one thing common between the two is that they both started their careers as child artists.

