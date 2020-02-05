When Asim lied about his friendship with Paras

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on television; the serial is loved by one and all. Now there are hardly any days for the finale to begin, and now from the contestants left one of them soon will lift the trophy.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Asim has a lot of fans and they keep posting some or the other thing for the young lad and they showed a lot of love on him.

Now as we saw that there is a press conference that has been arranged in the show and during the press meet some questions were thrown as Asim which seems to have exposed his game.

One of the journalists asked him that during the weekend ka vaar episode when Salman asked him if he knew anyone from the contestants he said no, but then in the house he was seen calling Paras a buddy, so then why did he lie.

To which Asim said that when Salman asked him this question there was a lot of light and headphones on him so he couldn’t see who all was there, and that’s why he said he didn’t know anyone, to which Paras said he is lying as they have common friends around them.

It will be interesting to see how Asim will take his game ahead.