When Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana floored fans with their bond

MUMBAI: In every season of Bigg Boss, the audience gets to see a new couple falling in love. Sometimes, it takes time, and at other times, it's love at first sight, like for Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana.

While Asim was a strong contender on the show since Day 1, it did not take a lot of time to go down on his knees as he got smitten by Himanshi Khurana, who was a wild card entrant. Despite understanding Himanshi had a fiancé outside the house, and that she was not interested in Asim, the latter continued to express himself from all his heart.

After her exit, Himanshi declared that she had broken up with her fiancé since she had started developing feelings for Asim. Later, she even entered the show as his connection and accepted his proposal. Since then the duo has been inseparable.

Take a look at their pictures that prove that the duo has sizzling chemistry.



Asim is a model from Jammu and Kashmir and saw his career breakthrough with the Indian TV reality show.

Himanshi, on the other hand, is a well-known Punjabi actress and model, having featured in various famous Punjabi tracks.

Credits: Times Now