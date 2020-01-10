When Asim Riaz did a Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is one of the most successful shows on television these days and because of its growing popularity, it has got a five-week extension. All the contestants in the Bigg Boss house have made their name by now and have a good fan following outside the house.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing. He is gaining a lot of popularity and the audience are speculating him to be the winner of the show.

Now in the recent episode, we saw how Asim was given the task to rap and he really rapped well, and now his fans are comparing him to Ranveer Singh, as he is the king of Rapping.

Asim in his songs somewhere targeted the contestants in his lyrics and there is no doubt that the young lad is considered as the potential winner of the show.