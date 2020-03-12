When Asim Riaz's fan fell down while trying to get too close to him; watch

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz came into limelight after participating in the reality TV series, Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the first runner-up position. The model has gained immense fan following for his stint in the reality show.

It won’t be wrong to say that the show has turned out lucky for him as it opened many doors for the handsome lad. Post the show, Asim got many projects. His music single with Jacqueline Fernandez, Mere Angne Mein, has released and is a huge hit already. As for his fans, whenever Asim makes a public appearance, he is sure mobbed by his crazy followers. One such instance happened on the occasion of Holi 2020.

A video featuring Asim is doing the rounds of social media. He recently visited a Holi event in Surat. In the clip, we see Asim heading out of his car with a couple of bodyguards protecting him from getting mobbed by fans. During the same, a young fan loses balances and falls as he tried to get close to the actor. Soon after, Asim paves his way to the stage and humbly meets his fans, who were gathered to catch a glimpse of him.

Take a look at the video here: