When Asim was stuck between Himanshi and Neha Kakkar

20 Mar 2020 06:35 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful shows on television and one of the main reasons why the show has done well was the line-up of contestants. 

Now where Siddarth emerged as the winner of the show, Asim was the first runner up. But post the show, the fandom that Asim has is commendable. He was the first contestant in the Bigg Boss to trend on social media by getting maximum tweets not only from India but also from abroad.

Now, as well know that Asim and Himanshi have shot for a video song which is sung by Neha Kakkar, there is some good news for all their fans. The video releasd today and in less than a couple of hours, the song has fetched 8. 2 million views. It is trending on number one around the word.

To promote the music video, Asim shared a video where you can see Asim sandwiched in a situation between Neha and Himanshi.

Check out the video below :

