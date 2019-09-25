When Avneet Kaur DITCHED Siddharth Nigam

MUMBAI: Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actors Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur aka Aladdin and Yasmine share a great bond off screen.



So much so that they are speculated to be in a relationship. However, the duo has always denied the buzz.



Both Avneet and Siddharth claim to be each other's BFFs.



But what happened last night was quite surprising.



Yesterday, music composer and singer Ramji Gulati had a star-studded birthday bash wherein many actors from telly town were in attendance. These included young brigade Avneet Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Arishfa Khan, and Bhavesh Balchandani among others. Siddharth had to miss the party owing to a prior commitment.



The inseparable two, Avneet and Siddharth, were not together, but this did not stop the actress from having a great time at the party.



Avneet reunited with her girl gang and made the most of the event. She was seen dancing, gossiping, and of course clicking selfies.



It seems like Avneet ditched Siddharth and had a blast with her girlfriends.



See the pictures.

