When Avneet Kaur imitated THIS Bollywood actress as a kid

MUMBAI: Avneet Kaur is an Indian television actress. She has grown from a child artist to an teenage actress.

She started her career from a reality show, Dance India Dance Little Champs and then moved on to pursue Dance K Superstar along with TV serials in the likes of Tedhe Hai Par Mere Hai, Savitri, Ek Muthi Asman, etc. She is in the list of top raking young entertainer.

Currently, she is essaying the role of Princess Yasmine in SAB TV's Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She is also a Tik Tok star.

She has huge fans on the social media platform. She keeps on making Tik Tok videos and keeps entertaining her fans.

Fans are so obsessed with her and they also show their love and affection towards her by hitting a like button and raising a million views on her post, clips, albums, etc.

We came across a video when Avneet had given an audition for Dance India Dance. Post her performance the judges asked her to act and she said that she can act like Deepika Padukone.

The actress then imitates her and tells her famous dialogue from Om Shanti Om. Avneet nails the performance and seems like since she was little only, she knew that she wanted to be an actress.

Well, there is no doubt that Avneet is a brilliant dancer and actress and she has won a lot of awards for her performances.

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, ZEETV, DANCE INDIA DANCE)