When Avneet Kaur-Siddharth Nigam wished to do a ROLE REVERSAL with this character from Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga

MUMBAI: Siddarth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are one of the most popular actors of the Telly world. The duo has become internet sensations at such a small age and enjoy a massive fan following.

There are rumours doing the rounds that Avneet and Siddarth are dating though there is no confirmation about the same. The diehard fans of Avneet and Siddharth are crazy about them. The viewers also loved their chemistry on the show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Siddharth and Avneet became everyone's favourite with the show Aladdin - Naam toh Suna Hoga and fans referred to them fondly as SidNeet.

While Avneet left the show last year after the shoots were resumed post several months of lockdown, the diehard fans were left heartbroken.

However, Avneet and Siddharthare still in touch and fans are hoping for the duo to reunite soon for some project.

We all know that Siddharth and Avneet bonded big time on the sets of Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

In one of their interviews with a leading web portal, Avneet and Siddharth were asked to reveal a character they would have loved to play in Aladdin instead of Yasmine and Aladdin respectively.

Interestingly, both of them had the same choice which was Zafar.

Zafar's character was played by Aamir Dalvi and he won several accolades for his role.

On the work front, Avneet has been away from the small screens ever since she made an exit from Aladdin, Sid is currently seen as Shivaay in SAB TV's show Hero - Gayab Mode On.

