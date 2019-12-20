News

When Awez and Faizu did a Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2019 06:30 PM

MUMBAI: Awez Darbar and Faisu are internet's sensational stars and there are very famous for their Tik Tok videos. The two have a massive fan following and the fans really adore and follow what they do.

Awez keeps sharing some of the other videos online and he has done a lot of videos with Bollywood celebrities also.

Now we came across a fan club where you can see Awez and Faize dancing on the Mere Pyar ka Ras Zara chakhna Oye makhna from them movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and you can see them doing the Amitabh Bachchan step. 

Well, the two are a pro in doing Tik Tok and the video will definitely entertain you.  The video is a treat for all Awez and Faisu fans.

Check out the funny video below :

Tags > Awez Darbar, Faisu, Mere Pyar ka Ras Zara chakhna Oye makhna, Tik Tok videos, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Amitabh Bachchan, TellyChakkar,

