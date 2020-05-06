When Ayushmann Khurrana auditioned for MTV Roadies Season 2

MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan-following and many grow up to become a Roadie.

However, being a Roadie is not a piece of cake. Right from the group interviews to personal interview rounds, it takes a lot to be on the journey of being a Roadie and winning the title.

Ayushmann is one of the most talented and successful movie stars of Bollywood. Today he is known as the most bankable star of the film industry.

He has had 6 back to back blockbusters hits at the Box office and also his movies are always critically acclaimed. He has also won the National awards for Best Actor for his outstanding performance in Andhadhun.

But the actor has come up the hard way. He began his journey with MTV Roadies Season 2.

The superstar had auditioned for the show and was selected. Raghu Ram who were the judges of the show told Ayushmann then that he is not projection the real person and he predicting to be someone else.

The actor said that he is not as he knows himself better and Raghu says God bless the show then.

The actor was not only selected but he also emerged as the winner of the show.

And from there began the journey of this actor. Post the show he was a VJ on MTV for quite some years before he ventured into acting.

His first debut movie Vicky Donar was a huge success and he was welcomed with open arms in the industry as he had bagged all the best debut awards that year.

From being a contestant – to a VJ – to anchoring shows and today being a superstar in Bollywood the actor has come a long way with a lot of hard work and determination.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood stay tuned to tellychakakkar.com

(VIDEO CREDIT : YOUTUBE, VOOT, COLORS, MTVROADIES, MTV)