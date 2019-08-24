When Baahubali imitated the Bhaijaan of Bollywood!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 has been entertaining audiences week-on-week with some ‘Blockbuster’ performances by the star-studded couples of television industry. As the competition gets more and more intense, the top contestants are pulling out all the stops to present pathbreaking performances and impress everyone with their scintillating moves. This weekend the viewers can look forward to a special treat as the Popular actor Prabhas along with his gorgeous costar Shraddha Kapoor grace the stage of Nach Baliye 9 to promote their upcoming movie Saaho.

Amidst number of fun moments on stage, the quirky host of the show Maniesh Paul revealed that “While the entire nation is crazy about the superstar’s Swag, personality and style, Prabhas is crazy about the beauty and elegance of the diva of the Bollywood- Raveena Tondon.” Upon hearing this, ace choreographer and judge of the show Ahmed Khan took the opportunity and requested the superstar to imitate the Bhaijaan of Bollywood – Salman Khan. He gleefully accepted the proposal and requested Raveena Tondon to shake a leg with him. Prabhas effortlessly imitated the signature step of Salman Khan’s song Jummein Ki Raat Hain.

Apart from shaking a leg with the gorgeous actor Raveena Tondon, the viewers will witness some jaw-dropping performances by the power couple Vishal and Madhurima to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ and by Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva to ‘Kate Nahin KatTe’.

