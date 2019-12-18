News

When Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget called herself lazy!

MUMBAI: Season 1 of Beyhadh featured the very talented Jennifer Winget alongside Kushal Tandon, while season 2 features the actress with Ashish Chowdhry and Shivin Narang.

Jennifer is one of the most sought-after and versatile television actresses. Be it Ridhima of Dill Mill gayye, Zoya of Bepannaah or Maya of Beyhadh, Jennifer has slayed it in every role.

During an interaction, when Jennifer was asked as to why doesn’t she picks up shows which are about the quintessential kitchen politics and saas bahu saga, Jennifer says that she has been lucky to have landed roles which are meaningful. For Jennifer, it is important that when she is doing a TV show, ‘there is clarity and a defined start and end to it. It is not that I have kept away from the usual TV shows but when the entire team is in sync with a particular concept, there is a certain satisfaction in working. Also, I am very lazy, so I take up something only when I really like the concept,’ said Jennifer.

Well, whatever the actress has taken up so far has worked in her favour and has been loved by the audience.

