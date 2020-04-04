When Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre was compared to Rakhee Gulzar

MUMBAI: Shubhangi Atre who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in &TV’s show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai is quite popular among the viewers. The actress is seen as a desi housewife in the show and winning hearts with her mind-blowing acting.

Miss Atre enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and is one hot diva. The actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her stunning avatar. Shubahngi's Instagram is filled with gorgeous pictures which will make you drool over her.

And now, during her live chat session with Tellychakkar, Shubhangi got candid about her personal and professional life and revealed some amazing things.

When Shubhangi was asked about her fondest memories from the sets of her show Kasturi, Shubhangi had lots to share.

Shubhangi revealed one of the beautiful memories when Kasturi's producer Ekta Kapoor was all praises for her and compared her to veteran beauty Rakhee Gulzar.

The actress was extremely overwhelmed with this beautiful compliment and feels blessed to get praised by the Czarina of Television.

Shubhangi has done a number of shows over the years and has received lots of praises from the viewers for her stellar performance.

