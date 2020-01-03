When Bharti Singh imitated Arjun Bijlani

MUMBAI: Bharti Singh is one of the most renowned comedians in our country, and the ace comedian as a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. The actress has always entertained the audience and made them laugh.

Now we came across a video where the ace comedian is trying to imitate actor Arjun Bijlani along with her husband Harsh. In the video you can see how Bharti tells her husband that she is Arjun and asks him to tell her to dance, and she dances and entertains everyone. After some moves even Arjun joins her on the stage.

The video is a funny one and will leave you in splits. Arjun himself seems to be enjoying what Bharti is doing and a lesser-known fact is that the duo is really good friends in real life.

Have a look.