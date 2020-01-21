When Bharti Singh was stuck in a drum

MUMBAI: Comedy queen Bharti Singh is one of the celebrities who ace the art of winning hearts with her sense of humour. But it isn’t only her professional life that makes her the talk of the town. Her adorable equation with husband Haarsh Limbhachiyaa also grabs attention. The duo makes a perfect couple, and we can’t get enough of their love-filled bond and sizzling chemistry.

Well, Khatra Khatra Khatra is off air, but fans miss the show and the comedy on it. This show gained immense popularity in very little time.

Here is a video from a fan page wherein Bharti is stuck in a drum and Punit is asking help from 10 to 12 people to take her out of it. Further, Bharti is also saying that she had pee in the water.

The best part of the show was that the guests and the makers would not take any joke to heart. And the comic timing was applause worthy. Every episode of the show made the audience laugh out loud.

Have a look at the video below.