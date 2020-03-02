When Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz bumped into season 12's Sreesanth; check photo

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz came into limelight after participating in the reality TV series, Bigg Boss 13. He bagged the first runner-up position. The model has gained immense fan following for his stint in the reality show.

The handsome lad is a fitness enthusiast. Now that he is out of Bigg Boss 13 house, he is making sure to hit the gym to maintain his physical fitness. And guess what? The first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13 met the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 12, Sreesanth, at the gym.

Sreesanth and Asim clicked a few pictures and they have gone viral on social media. In the pictures, Asim can be seen donning a black sando and shorts while Sreesanth sported a white t-shirt and tracks. Both are smiling for the pictures.

Check out their pictures right here: