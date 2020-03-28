When Bigg Boss made Mahira Sharma blush in THIS amazing throwback video

MUMBAI: It's been a long time since Bigg Boss 13 ended with Sidharth Shukla declared as the winner. However, the contestants seem to be missing being in the controversial house along with their co-contestants.

We have seen every participant of Bigg Boss 13 reminiscing their golden days in the show. Mahira Sharma being the latest one.

The actress shared a throwback moment from the show which we feel is one of the best things that has ever happened to any contestant.

In the video, we can see Mahira Sharma's birthday celebrations taking place where Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla among others present while Mahira cuts the cake.

Mahira got a lovely surprise as Bigg Boss had sent a yummy cake for her birthday. Well, it seems Mahira was looking for something else and much more special.

The actress sweetly requested Bigg Boss to wish her. Responding to Mahira's request, Bigg Boss wished her and Mahira couldn't stop blushing.

Take a look at the video:

Bigg Boss' sweet gesture not only made Mahira blush but all the contestants too went 'AWW'.

Well, Bigg Boss definitely mad Mahira's birthday extra special in his own way.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.