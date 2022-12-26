When Bondita Met Bondita, Check out the cute pictures of Anchal Sahu’s meeting with her onscreen daughters!

MUMBAI : Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story comprises one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man ensuing a complicated love triangle.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Has Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh Singh Ahlawat bid adieu to Colors TV’s Parineetii?

Anchal Sahu is seen acting the role of Parineet in the Colors' daily soap Parineetii along with Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra in the lead roles.

The diva rose to fame with her role of Vashma in Sony TV’s show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She is also well known for portraying Bondita Das, the main character, in the Colors TV series Barrister Babu.

The show Barrister Babu has come out with a sequel and even though the character of Bondita cannot meet her daughters on screen that is not stopping the actors to meet in real life.

Anchal Sahu met up with the actors Arunita and Vaishanvi who play the role of Durga and Charu on the show and it is safe to say that it was just a very wholesome moment. Check out the pictures here:

TellyChakkar had previously gotten in touch with Anchal and spoken to her about the sequel and whether or not she will be watching the show, to which she said, I watched the first episode with my mother and we had tears in our eyes because I think that show is so close to me that I really get goosebumps when I heard the title track again and when the episode started it had flashbacks and Pravishts voiceover, and then they die and I felt like this character has gone away from me and I got really emotional but its a new chapter and I just really love Bondita”.

Anchal Shau plays the titular role of Parineet in Color’s Parineeti also starring Ankur Verma and Tanvi Dogra in lead roles.

Stay Tuned To TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Parineeti: Neeti and Rajeev look whimsical in this romantic video of them dancing; Check it out!