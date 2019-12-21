When D+ contestant Janam group made Remo Dsouza jealous!

MUMBAI: Star plus’s popular dance reality show Dance+5 has set new benchmarks of excellence in the world of dance and raised the entertainment quotient with some dhamakedar performances by its talented contestants. This weekend, the show will take the entertainment quotient a notch higher as the spunky actor Varun Dhawan along with his gorgeous co-actor Shraddha Kapoor grace the stage of Dance+ to encourage aspiring dancers for their journey and to promote their upcoming movie Street Dancer, directed by none other than the judge of the show- Remo D’souza.



While all the contestants put their best foot forward to impress not only the talented actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor but Super judge and director Remo D’souza too. Remo was floored by Janam group’s magical performance to ‘Tum jo aaye zindagi mein’. Moreover, Remo took the opportunity and shared, “Every time I see you all perform, I get jealous. Everything about your performance was outstanding. I am a fan of your choreography and the justice you all do to it with your coordination is commendable.”



The popular actor Varun Dhawan added, “I have learned that coordination and synchronization are very important when you are performing as a group. Remo Sir, Punit, and Dharmesh have told this to me that whenever we perform together, we have to dance as 1 and not as separate individuals.”



Well, Kudos to Janam group for making the ace choreographer Remo D’souza jealous with their outstanding performance!