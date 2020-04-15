When Darshan Rawal wooed Deepika Padukone

Darshan impressed Deepika with his performance and the actress couldn’t stop blushing..
MUMBAI: Darshan Raval is one of the popular singers of Bollywood who has a number of hit songs to his credit.
Darshan came into limelight after he participated in India's Raw Star. The singer's journey kickstarted on a high note and thereon, there was no looking back.
His first song during India's Raw Star was Meri Pehli Mohabbat and gained popularity after his single Tera Zikr. The song gained 172 million views on YouTube.
The singer has a massive fan following and has a lot of female fans gashing on him. The moment he steps out the crowd goes crazy.
His concerts always have been houseful. When he was a contestant on the show raw star that time only many celebrities were his fan.
The one celebrity who was mesmerized with his singing was none other than Deepika Padukone.
In a video, we can see how Deepika is trying to flirt with Darshan and asked him if he is nice or naughty to which the singer replied that he is naughtily nice.
His answer impressed the actress and she said thank you and was excited by hearing it.
There is no doubt that Darshan has the ability to charm everyone with his talent and chocolate boy looks.
The best thing about the video is that 5 years later also he is the same and recently when he performed in front of Deepika she was smiling all through the performance.
Deepika had come along with Arjun Kapoor to promote their movie Finding Fanny back then.
View this post on Instagram
@darshanravaldz we are so so so proud of you. This naughtily nice guy with gabbu specs will always always have our heart. @darshanravaldz you deserve all the success and love. You've made us believe that if you work towards achieving your dream, it will come true. In the first video he was just 19 and new to this industry. And now look at him perform in front of legendary singers and composers. The fact that you give your fans all the credit makes us wanna cry and give you the tightest hug. We will always support and love you, always and forever. //@deepikapadukone is a visual presentation of what all darshaners are feeling right now.// @darshanravaldz #darshanravalslays #darshanravaldz #spreadlove #wemissyougabbu #besthumanever #bestidolever
