When Darshan Rawal wooed Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval is one of the popular singers of Bollywood who has a number of hit songs to his credit.

Darshan came into limelight after he participated in India's Raw Star. The singer's journey kickstarted on a high note and thereon, there was no looking back.

His first song during India's Raw Star was Meri Pehli Mohabbat and gained popularity after his single Tera Zikr. The song gained 172 million views on YouTube.

The singer has a massive fan following and has a lot of female fans gashing on him. The moment he steps out the crowd goes crazy.

His concerts always have been houseful. When he was a contestant on the show raw star that time only many celebrities were his fan.

The one celebrity who was mesmerized with his singing was none other than Deepika Padukone.

In a video, we can see how Deepika is trying to flirt with Darshan and asked him if he is nice or naughty to which the singer replied that he is naughtily nice.

His answer impressed the actress and she said thank you and was excited by hearing it.

There is no doubt that Darshan has the ability to charm everyone with his talent and chocolate boy looks.

The best thing about the video is that 5 years later also he is the same and recently when he performed in front of Deepika she was smiling all through the performance.

Deepika had come along with Arjun Kapoor to promote their movie Finding Fanny back then.

