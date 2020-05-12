News

When Debina Bonnerjee refused to marry Gurmeet Chaudhary's duplicate in Ramayan

MUMBAI: Ramayan is being televised on Dangal TV. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee play Lord Ram and Goddess Sita respectively. A real-life incident on the set of Ramayan is a perfect narration of the bond between the onscreen Ram and Sita. As we all know, the two fell in love on the sets and later got married in real life. But do you know what happened at the reel-life wedding? Well Debina wasn't ready to take 'pheras' except Gurmeet.

While shooting the wedding sequence, Gurmeet fell very ill and was hospitalized for a week. The actor's condition was very bad and he had no energy to leave the hospital room.

Since it was an important sequence which could not be delayed, the makers decided to continue shooting with a duplicate artist. Owing to the wedding sequence, the director decided to cover the face of Gurmeet’s body double with a ‘sehra’ made of flowers. 

A day prior to shooting the actual wedding (taking vows), Debina told him, 'Gurmeet, tomorrow is the final wedding shoot and I am not going to take the vows with your duplicate. You have to turn up on the set come what may!'

Hearing this, a sense of energy passed through Gurmeet. He consulted the doctor and shot the sequence. Isn't that sweet?

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Debina Bonnerjee Gurmeet Chaudhary Ramayan Dangal TV Lord Ram Goddess Sita

