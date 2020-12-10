When Devi Steps on Mahadev

MUMBAI: Never challenge a woman against her will and anyone watching Dangal Tv’s Devi Adi Parashakti will witness it today when Mahadev will calmly lie down in front of Kali to stop her rampage against the asurs. Mahadev and Devi are the best example of being each others strengths to ensure betterment. Goddess Kali is regarded as the most fierce and destructive form of Shakti. Crazed by the blood lust, she starts dancing the dance of destruction and forgets that she had already killed the demon. She keeps on slaying the innocent even after that. Seeing this, the Gods became extremely worried and approached Lord Shiva for help. Only Shiva had the power to stop Kali at this stage. Lord Shiva goes and lies down among the corpses where the Goddess is dancing. Accidentally, Kali steps on Shiva and as soon she realises her mistake, she sticks her tongue out in embarrassment. She was ashamed that her blood lust had prevented her from recognizing her own husband. Coming back to her original form.

Speaking about this episode Tarun Khanna said, “ If you reflect on this incident, it shows how it is important to understand your partner in a relationship. When Mahadev sees Devi’s onslughter with the asurs, he realises that the only way to calm her down is when she does the unthinkable. He understands that she feels its a sin if she stamps on him and that is the only way to stop her frenzy. Without a thought he lies down in her path and inevitably she walked on his chest immediately calming down."