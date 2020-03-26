When Dheeraj and Shraddha went the Kartik and Kirti way

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most successful shows on television and the leads of the serial, Dheeraj and Shraddha, have become household names with their performances as Preeta and Karan. The audience loves their chemistry and the show rules the roost on the BARC charts.

The jodi is loved by the audience and has a massive fan following.

We came across a fun video from the set of Kundali Bhagya where Dheeraj aka Karan and Shraddha aka Preeta are seeing dancing on the famous song of Kartik and Kirti from the move Luka Chupi - ‘Ye Khabar Chapwado Akhbar Mein’.

The duo seem to be having a lot of fun, and they really share a good bond of friendship off – screen.