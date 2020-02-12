News

When Dhillion and Gill boys flaunted fake bellies on the sets of Choti Sarrdarrni

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
12 Feb 2020 03:28 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' show Chhoti Sardarrni has been entertaining the viewers ever since its first episode. The show has managed to win praises from all over for its amazing storyline and star cast. 

While we all know Meher is expecting her second baby and currently, the show's track is witnessing Meher's baby shower celebrations. 

Well, it seems while Meher is enjoy being pregnant onscreen, the rest of the star cast too tried to experience the same. The Dhillion and the Gill boys were seen having fun by flaunting fake bellies in between the shots. 

Sarabjit Gill AKA Avinesh Rekhi, Abhishek Bittu Singh Dhillion AKA Abhishek Janghra, Jagga Singh Dillion AKA Amal Sherawat, Ranna Singh Dhillion AKA Abhianshu Vohra were seen with the fake bellies and they couldn't stop laughing. 

Abhishek Jhangra posted the picture on his Instagram account. Take a look at the picture:

 

Aren't they looking cute? What do you think? Tell us in the comments. 

Tags Colors Choti Sarrdarrni Sarabjit Gill Avinesh Rekhi Abhishek Bittu Singh Dhillion Abhishek Janghra Jagga Singh Dillion Amal Sherawat Ranna Singh Dhillion Abhianshu Vohra TellyChakkar

