When Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim made our hearts melt with their family moments

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim love to share their special moments with followers. From fasting together during Ramzan to celebrating all the occasions, the two make our hearts warm with their celebratory photos. Have a look.

Fasting during Ramzan

Dipika and Shoaib fast together during Ramzan and they shared these photos on Friday (April 23) wishing their fans Jumma Mubarak. They break their fast with special food they prepare for Iftar and have it with their family. (Photo: Instagram)

Day when Dipika and Shoaib first met

Shoaib shared this photo on March 14 and revealed why the day was special for Dipika and him. He wrote, "Aaj inse pehli mulaqaat hui thi, Phir aamne saamne baat hui thi. This was the day when @ms.dipika and i met for the very first time for the audition for #sasuralsimarka in 2011." (Photo: Instagram)

Shoaib confesses his love for Dipika

The two are very expressive on social media and even otherwise about the love they share. With these photos, Shoaib wrote, "Bepanaah, Beshumaar, Behad, Bewajaah...Bas kuch is tarah maine chaha hai tumhe." (Photo: Instagram)

Dipika wears 'Shoaib ki dulhan' dupatta' on their marriage anniversary

In February, Dipika and Shoaib completed three years of wedded bliss. On the special occasion, Dipika shared an appreciation post for her hubby.

Celebrating Valentine's day with roses

Dipika and Shoaib shared mushy photos on Valentine's day with sweet love notes. Dipika captioned her post as, "Celebrating the day of love with the one who got love in my life... who is the reason of love existing in my life. I promise to be beside you always... to love you always... to protect you always... as you deserve nothing but the BEST!! Blessed to be your LOVE @shoaib2087." And Shoaib wrote, "I am not weak anymore. You are my strength. As long as you are with me, nothing in this world can shake me." (Photo: Instagram)

