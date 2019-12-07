News

When Dipika Kakar entered the Bigg Boss house as ‘Simar’

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Dec 2019 04:55 PM

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most loved television stars and has a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame with her performance as Simar in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka, and today, she has become a household name. She is currently ruling the television screen with her performance as Sonakshi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Last year, the actress had participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner of the show. The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by the audiences.

She also has a lot of fan clubs to her name and one of her fans took all her fans on a nostalgic tour where they shared her first step into the Bigg Boss house and how she stepped into her Simar style.

