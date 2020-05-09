When Dipika Kakar spoke about her past relationship on THIS reality show

MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples of televisions. The two were last seen together in the previous season of Nach Baliye. Their fans have named them Shoaika.

The duo first met on the set of the serial in which there we're working together and dated for almost five years and then got married 2 years ago.

Now, these two are considered as television most romantic couples and they keep posting pictures on social media thus showing their love for each other, which the audience also loves watching.

There is no doubt that the couple is madly in love and on various occasions, we have seen how Shoaib showers love on Dipika and make her feel special.

We came across a #throwback video from their days of Nach Baliye where the two had a performance on the song Sun Mere Humsafar and through the song they depicted Dipika’s past marriage and the pain that she went through.

Through the performance, she also said what her husband Shoaib meant to her and word falls short to say what role he plays in her life.

How he brought Dipika to life, how he taught her to smile and she learnt to live without because of the love, care and support he showered on her.

And it was this performance that the duo had scored full marks and post the performance Shoaib had proposed Dipika also.

The judges Sonakshi and Terrence said that the performance was very soulful and it touched their hearts and Dipika is very brave to bring this story out front of everyone.

On the other hand, judge Mohit Suri said that he is proud of Shoiab for the person that he is and every girl should aim at getting a person like him.

Fans have commented saying that there is no doubt that Shoaib and Dipika are an iconic real-life couple, and have the chemistry just like Salman and Aishwarya.

Well, there is no doubt that these two make a very lovable and cute couple of television and gives everyone major couple goals.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com