When Dipika Kakkar and Shrishty Rode danced on Deepak Thakur’s tunes

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakkar and Shrishty Rode were one of the strong contestants of Bigg Boss 12 and Dipika emerged as the winner of the show. Though it has been over a year, certain moments about the show do make us rewind and want to tune into the episodes to let nostalgia sink in.

Now, we came across a video where on the show, Dipika and Shrishty did a classical dance and it is very difficult to say who nailed it.

When one will watch the video you will see how Deepak, who was one the contestants on the show is singing the song, and how both Shrishty and Dipika are dancing away to his tunes. What’s beautiful of the dance is that their every step is matching to the lyrics that Deepak is signing.

The two pretty ladies are really dancing well and on would get mesmerized seeing them shake their leg.

Well both Dipika and Shrishty love dancing and have always been vocal about it, Dipika has participated in dance shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye.

Check out the video below ;