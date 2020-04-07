When Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim tried her hands at COMEDY

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for playing the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner in 2018. Recently, she was seen acing the role of Sonakshi Rastogi in Star Plus’ Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

On the personal front, she is happily married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim. The adorable couple sets major relationship goals for their fans.

Well, talking about project choices, Dipika feels free in taking up different challenges. After doing a daily soap for several years, she opted for reality shows and let the audience know her real self. Also, she didn’t shy away from trying her hands on comedy.

Dipika was a part of Colors’ show Entertainment Ki Raat wherein she tried to make the viewers laugh with her comic timings.

Ravi Dubey shared a glimpse from Entertainment Ki Raat days wherein we could also spot Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim in a different avatar. The primary rule of comedy is to able to take jokes on ones self before cracking jokes or making fun of others and Dipika surely knows that.

Have a look at the video:

