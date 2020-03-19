News

When Drashti Dami shared the stage with SRK and Deepika Padukone

19 Mar 2020 06:52 PM

MUMBAI: Drashti is one of the most successful and loved television stars. The actress as a massive fan following and is loved by the audience. The actress was last seen on Colors show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka which was a successful show on television.

Now on one of her fan clubs, we came across a photo when Drashti had shared the stage with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, and had danced with them.

While the picture with SRK is from a dance reality show, and the other is one is from a media event.

