When Drashti Dhami and Ranbir Kapoor shared screen space together

Drashti Dhami is one of the most popular and successful actresses on television. She was last seen in Colors’ Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, which was quite a controversial show and had grabbed the headlines for its bold content.



Drashti is also a pretty good dancer and had taken part in dance reality show Jhalak Dhikla Ja, in which talented and versatile actor Ranbir Kapoor was the guest judge for an episode. Manish Paul, who is the host of the show, requested Ranbir to dance with Drashti, which he gracefully accepted.



The two did a waltz on the song Pyar Kiya from Shree 420, thus recreating the magical chemistry of Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt.



