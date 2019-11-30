News

When Drashti Dhami met Bollywood superstar Dharmendra

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is one the most successful and loved television stars. The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience. The actress was last seen on Colors' Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

One of her fan clubs has shared a video where during an event, she met Bollywood superstar Dharmendra. Drashti was so happy and shared this and told the actor what a big fan she is of him.

The actress is on a break and is waiting for the right show to come her way. Her fans are missing her presence on screen.

