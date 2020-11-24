When Drashti Dhami RESCUED Siddhant Karnick from a TRICKY SITUATION

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with interesting trivia from the world of television.

Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, which aired from 2015 to 21017, showcased the story of the royal family of Ameerkot, headed by Rajmata and Rana Indravadhan Singh Deo (Siddhant Karnick) . To cope with a huge financial loss, Rana marries Gayatri Seth (Drashti Dhami), the daughter of the state's biggest moneylender. This not only causes a scandal, but sets off a chain of drama events within the family, changing their lives forever. Quite a large section of the audience enjoyed watching the interesting storyline and miss the chemistry between the leads even today.

Recently, Siddhant Karnick shared a tidbit related to the show and how his co-actress Drashti Dhami saved him from embarrassment. (Read here: Drashti and Siddhant say 'NO' to crackers )

In his recent Instagram post, the actor narrated an incident from the Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani press conference wherein he found himself in a fix, and in no time, Drashti came to his rescue. Siddhant mentioned that he was playing a male lead in the show for the first time and didn’t know how to handle or dodge media questions.

When a journalist told him that he didn’t suit the character much, he found himself in a tight spot, and that’s when Drashti jumped in and gave a sassy reply to the journalist.

