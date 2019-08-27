When Ekta Kapoor played cupid for Ram and Gautami Kapoor

MUMBAI: There are many love stories that have blossomed on the sets of TV shows, and one is that of loveable couple Ram Kapoor and Gautami Kapoor.
The actors met on the sets of iconic show Ghar Ek Mandir. Their love deepened over a period of time, and they tied the knot. They have two children, a daughter Sia and a son Aks, and are now a happy family.
On Ghar Ke Mandir completing 20 years, Gautami got nostalgic and thanked Ekta Kapoor for making her meet Ram on the sets. She mentioned, '20 years since Ghar ek mandir..... how time Flies .... thank you @ektaravikapoor for this one..... met my husband on this set.'
