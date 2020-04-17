When Erica Fernandes and Madhuri Dixit worked together

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular and stylish television actresses. She is currently winning hearts by essaying the female lead in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The actress, who is known for her acting skills and style statements.

Right from her love affairs to posting lovey-dovey pictures, the actress is much in the news.

But keeping all these things aside, a fan shared a throwback video of Erica dancing with Madhuri Dixit.

In the clip, Madhuri and Erica are seen grooving to the tunes of Madhuri Dixit’s item song Ghagra from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani on the sets of Dance Deewane 2.

In the video, Erica is seen wearing a beautiful golden dress and Madhuri Dixit is stealing everyone’s heart with her gorgeous purple saree.

Well, this is a throwback video of Erica and Madhuri Dixit Nene on Dance Deewane 2 sets.

The two rock the stage with their performance and the judges also join them. It’s a treat to watch them dance together.

Erica had said that it was a dream come true moment for her as she is the fan of Madhuri Dixit and she can’t believe that she shared the stage along with her.

The fans have commented that Erica looks so nervous around the actress but still manages to perform well.

