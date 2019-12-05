News

When Erica Fernandes was compared to Bollywood superstar Priety Zinta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2019 08:11 PM

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular TV actresses. The actress, who is known for her acting chops and style statements, is quite an active social media user.

The actress has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience and her fans. Her fans shower her with a lot of love. Her character of Prerna has become a household name.

Now in one of the fan clubs of Erica, a fan shared a video where Erica is seen pregnant and is dancing, and the fan compared her to Priety Zinta from the movie Salaam Namaste.

Check out the post below.

Tags > Erica Fernandes, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'

Star Studded screening of 'LEVEL 13'
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Shweta Salve
Shweta Salve
Neha Marda
Neha Marda
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aalesha
Aalesha
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Tony Stark
Tony Stark

past seven days