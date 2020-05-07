When Erica spoke about her relationship with Shaheer...

MUMBAI: Some shows live in our minds and will always remain an audience favourite for life. One of Sony TV's shows Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi will always be special for the fans.

The show had a wonderful concept and the liking of the audience isn't limited to the show's story.

But the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi gave the viewers one the most loved and the beautiful on-screen pair - Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh who played Sonakshi and Dev, respectively.

It has been quite some time since the show shut shop and now both the actors are busy with their new show.

But for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fans Sona and Dev will always be their ideal favourite couple.

The on-screen chemistry was so raw and real that there were rumours doing the rounds that the duo was in a relationship back then and had called quits after the show had got over but there was no confirmation about the same.

The duo has a massive fan following, and have many fan clubs to their name. The fans showed a lot of love and surprises on them.

Now we came across a #throwback video when Erica had come out and clarified about her relationship with Shaheer.

The actress very gracefully and with a lot of dignity had shared a post then where she had shared a picture of Shaheer and said that she wanted to finally break a silence about whatever she was hearing on the social media sites.

She humbly requested everyone to stop speculating and to stop putting accusations where one’s character would be questioned. She further said that relationship that she and Shaheer share is that of friendship and wouldn’t want anyone insulting or putting false claims to it. And by cooking up stories one is only disrespecting the other is what the actress had said back then.

Well seems like the two are such good actors that they acted so well on screen that the viewers and the audience felt like it was for real.

No other actress than Erica could handle this situation with so much grace and poise. In a well and positive manner she cleared all the rumours once in for all.

There is no doubt that Erica and Shaheer are one of the most iconic pairs of television.

On the work front, Erica is seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay essaying the role of Prerna whereas Shaheer is a part of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

