When Erica was welcomed with THIS song of Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular television actresses these days and has a massive fan following. Prerna, the character that she plays is loved by one and all.

Now there are many fan clubs on the actress' name and these fans keep posting something or the other and thus showering their love on the actor.

Now in one of the fan clubs, shared by a fan you can see Erica and her co – star Shubhaavi Choksey entering a royal place of Jaipur for a shoot, and you can see how the local people are greeting them the full on dhol – bhaja and all.

They welcome the actress by singing one of Akshay Kumar’s famous song gore gore mukhde pe kala kala chasma, and Erica bursts into laughter and all thanks them for greeting her so specially.

There is no doubt that Erica as become very famous, and his considered as one of the superstars of television.

Check out the post below :