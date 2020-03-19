News

When fans compared Shivangi Joshi to Aishwarya Bachchan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Mar 2020 06:46 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has captivated the viewers with her acting chops and style statements. She is currently winning hearts by playing the female lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

After winning hearts with her acting chops, Shivangi is also known for her style statements. She is quite active on Instagram wherein she has 2.7m followers.

 She makes sure to remain in touch with her fans by regularly sharing posts. Her page is filled with some of her stylish pictures that will certainly give you major style goals.

Now one of her fans shared her photo where the actress is dressed in Indian attire, and the fans feel that she looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Joda Akbar.

Well, there is no doubt that Shivangi is a very beautiful actress and there is a reason why she is compared to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

It one would closely look at the pictures, yes there is a lot of similarities between the two attires.

Check out the post below:

Tags Shivangi Joshi Aishwarya Bachchan Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Mother-daughter duo Hema Malini and Esha Deol on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here