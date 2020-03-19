When fans compared Shivangi Joshi to Aishwarya Bachchan...

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has captivated the viewers with her acting chops and style statements. She is currently winning hearts by playing the female lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

After winning hearts with her acting chops, Shivangi is also known for her style statements. She is quite active on Instagram wherein she has 2.7m followers. She makes sure to remain in touch with her fans by regularly sharing posts. Her page is filled with some of her stylish pictures that will certainly give you major style goals.

Now one of her fans shared her photo where the actress is dressed in an Indian attire, and the fans feel that she looks like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Joda Akbar.

Check out the post below: