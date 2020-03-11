News

When fans compared Sidharth Shukla to SRK

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2020 07:56 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is an Indian Television actor, best known for playing the role of Shivraj Shekhar in the popular television serial “Balika Vadhu” on Colors. He is also  very famous because of his stint in reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13.

Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark in the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons. One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues. Time and again he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss, however, he emeged as the winner of the show.

Now as we all know, in spite of all this the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running the hashtags online. The actor also won the reality show, and today has a massive fan following.

Now his fans have shared a photo where they have compared his pose to SRK. Post Bigg Boss Sidharth has gained a lot of fan following and has created history on social media.

There is no doubt that Siddarth has a personality like Shah Rukh Khan and also a fan following on television like the Badshah of Bollywood.

Check out the post below ;

Tags Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla Indian television Shivraj Shekhar Balika Vadhu Badshah Instagram TellyChakkar

